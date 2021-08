Today: Partly cloudy skies as patchy smoke sticks around. Highs will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Patchy smoke and partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool to the 50s and 60s with light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Hotter with partly cloudy skies. Smoke will continue to funnel into the area as air quality remains a concern. SE winds 5-15 MPH. Small chances for rain on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.