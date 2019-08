Today: Decreasing morning clouds with sunshine all day. Highs will heat to the 80s with dew points in the 50s and 60s. The wind will stay light from the north.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s and dry conditions.

Tuesday: Hot and sunny. This will be the hottest day this week as we rise to the mid to upper 80s. The southerly wind will get a little breezy with a cold front moving through and bringing a slight chance for afternoon storms and cooler highs in the 70s for Wednesday.