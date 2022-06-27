Today: We crank the heat up for the new week with widespread 80s. Mostly sunny skies with a light wind from the south and west.

Tonight: Clear skies with light northerly winds and lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain in northern ND in the morning with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: This is the hottest day of the week with highs returning to the 80s and 90s. Southerly winds will become breezy at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. A slight chance for showers and storms.