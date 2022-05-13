A few rain showers will persist overnight, mainly across our northern counties, as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s. Winds will relax somewhat, but remain quite breezy. This will be true through the day again tomorrow, however temperatures will warm back up into the 60s for most. There will be more sunshine as well tomorrow, but also another chance for a few rain showers. Sunday will see minimal precipitation chances, further sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures. Monday again looks to remain mostly dry, but an active pattern will return next week with more chances for rain. Daytime highs look to stay quite consistent through the extended outlook, at or slightly above seasonal mid-May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder