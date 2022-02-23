Expect another very cold night ahead as skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s below 0, with Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings in effect until noon tomorrow. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow but temperatures will struggle once more, although some modification will bring temperatures above 0 for most, as daytime highs climb into the single digits and teens. As high pressure builds further east winds will begin to come out of the west by Friday. This will help to boost temperatures back closer to seasonal averages into the weekend. Chances for precipitation look to remain minimal into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder