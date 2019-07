Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Isolated storms by late afternoon have a marginal risk for large hail and damaging wind. highs will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind stays light out of the west.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms taper with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon storms. Highs will heat to the low to mid-80s. The westerly wind stays light.