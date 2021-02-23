A messy morning and afternoon commute

Today: A rain/snow mix with snow accumulation for much of northern ND. Around 3″-5″ in the north with locally higher amounts where we could get pockets of heavy snow. Temperatures will stay in the 30s in the north and the 40s in the south. Increasing NW wind. The windiest conditions will be in southern ND where gusts could exceed 50 MPH.

Tonight: Exiting snow with lows falling to the teens and 20s. NW winds 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning clouds with a slight chance for light snow. Afternoon sunshine with widespread 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusts to 25 MPH.