A Mild and Dry Pattern Ahead

Rain will taper off tonight and skies will clear, with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s. High pressure at the surface will build in for the next few days keeping plenty of sunshine in our forecast. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, and warm into the 70s and 80s Wednesday with increasing southerly winds. By Thursday, a cold front will bring cooler air to the state, with cooler temperatures on tap for Friday. The cooler air won’t stick around long, however, as another big warm-up is looking more likely for the upcoming weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder