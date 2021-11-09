A mild day today followed by a big cool down and rain/snow chances

Today: A clear start with patchy morning fog in SW ND. We’ll see another mild afternoon with high clouds moving in from the west. SE winds will stay around 5-15 MPH for much of central ND and around 15-20 MPH in the west.

Tonight: Increasing rain chances as most lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible in north-central and NE ND by early morning.

Wednesday: Morning rain will slowly exit to the east. Highs will rebound to a more seasonable range of the mid to upper 40s. Westerly and northwesterly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

The rain will move from west to east.

Thursday: A rain/snow mix is likely with a chance at light snow accumulation in north-central and eastern ND. Light snow accumulation is possible around 1-2″ but we could see slightly more in the Turtle Mountains.