A mild day today followed by a big cool down and rain/snow chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A clear start with patchy morning fog in SW ND. We’ll see another mild afternoon with high clouds moving in from the west. SE winds will stay around 5-15 MPH for much of central ND and around 15-20 MPH in the west.

Tonight: Increasing rain chances as most lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible in north-central and NE ND by early morning.

Wednesday: Morning rain will slowly exit to the east. Highs will rebound to a more seasonable range of the mid to upper 40s. Westerly and northwesterly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

The rain will move from west to east.

Thursday: A rain/snow mix is likely with a chance at light snow accumulation in north-central and eastern ND. Light snow accumulation is possible around 1-2″ but we could see slightly more in the Turtle Mountains.

Snow will move in from north to south.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories