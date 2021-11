Today: Partly sunny skies as highs warm to the 40s and 50s. NW winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows falling to the 20s. Northwesterly winds will stay light around 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Another warm day with highs warming to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Partly cloudy skies with light southerly winds around 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: This will be the warmest day of the week as highs will range from the upper 40s NE to the mid-60s SW.