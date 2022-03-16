Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop below freezing for most, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. High-pressure building in at the surface will provide most of the area with abundant sunshine over the next few days and will help to keep our temperatures relatively warm. Cooler temperatures east and warmer west will prevail in this pattern, as tomorrow daytime highs will reach the mid-30s across our southeast, with readings in the lower 50s back to the southwest. Daytime highs will run 10 to 20 degrees above average into Friday and through the rest of the weekend. The next system to impact our area looks to arrive Monday. At this point, we’ll look for increased chances for rain and snow, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Chances for precipitation will continue through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder