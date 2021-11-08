A mild start to the week with rain and snow chances in the works

Today: A few clouds will linger for the first half of the day in southern ND. Highs will be mild and in the 50s. Winds will stay light out of the SW at 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies as lows fall to the 20s with light SW wind to 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few late-day high clouds moving in from the west. Highs will warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This Week: Rain chances are in the works for Wednesday with a bigger cool down for Thursday and Friday. Snow is looking likely for late Thursday.