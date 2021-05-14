A Mostly Dry and Warm Weekend Is Almost Upon Us

Showers and thunderstorm chances will diminish tonight with the loss of daytime heating, and temperatures will fall back into the 40s overnight. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend, with chances for rain lowering, although an isolated shower can’t completely be ruled out. The best chances for any precipitation will be near the South Dakota border. Many neighborhoods will be close to 80 degrees both tomorrow and Sunday, if not slightly above. By Monday, daytime highs will be well into the 80s for many, with increasing winds and abundant sunshine as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. More chances for rain will arrive by the middle of next week as data hints at a more active pattern developing.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder