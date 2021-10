Today: Partly cloudy with highs staying stagnant in the 40s all day. Northerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to as high as 45 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with colder lows. This will be the first night with widespread 20s for lows. Especially in northern ND.

Wednesday: A chance at a wintry mix in southern ND with rain mainly in the SE. Highs will return to the 40s with breezy northerly winds at 10-15 MPH.