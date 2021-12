Today: A slight chance for light snow in northern ND. Very little, if any, accumulation. Highs return to the 20s, 30s, and 40s with the warmest in the SW. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for a rain/snow mix in SW ND. Lows will be warmer with widespread 20s. SE winds 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s. WNW winds 10-20 MPH.