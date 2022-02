Today: Increasing clouds with temperatures warming to above zero. Central and western ND will warm to the teens and 20s. East of HWY 83 will stay colder and in the single digits.

Tonight: Lows will be slightly warmer but still cold. Expect temperatures to fall to around 0° in the south to as low as -20° in the NE.

Friday: We’ll range from the single digits to the 20s in the west. It isn’t until the weekend that we’ll feel the warmth of the 30s.