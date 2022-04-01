Showers will wind down tonight with a loss of daytime heating, with skies clearing and temperatures dropping back into the 20s. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages tomorrow, on what looks to be a sunny Saturday with light winds and daytime highs in the 50s for much of western North Dakota. Clouds will increase late in the day tomorrow as an area of low-pressure scoots in from the west. By Sunday morning chances for rain and snow will increase, and chances for rain and snow showers will linger through the Sunday afternoon across central North Dakota. Temperatures will also be cooler Sunday with extensive cloud cover and winds turning out of the northwest. At this point, Monday appears to be dry with another chance for precipitation and strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a possible stronger system arrives.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder