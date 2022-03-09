Temperatures tonight will drop down into the single digits and teens below 0 for most as a cold arctic air mass once again pushes in from the northwest. Chances for snow showers will mostly end tonight with some clearing skies by morning. Temperatures will climb slightly tomorrow as winds become stronger out of the southwest. Daytime highs will reach the upper teens through the low 30s, but another cold front will bring a further shot of cold arctic air and set the stage for a very cold end to the week. A warming trend will quickly commence into Saturday, however, and continue into next week as an upper-level ridge amplifies overhead. In fact, temperatures may be warming well above seasonal averages by this time next week! Chances for precipitation will be rather low, with the exception of Sunday as a mix of rain and snow moves across our state.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder