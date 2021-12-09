A pattern shift may keep us dry for a while

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will remain stagnant as a cold front sweeps through the state this morning and pretty much cancels out the daytime heating. Westerly/northwesterly winds will be breezy at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Increase clouds from the south with lows in the single digits and teens. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A cloudy start with afternoon sunshine. highs will be similar to Thursday with many 20s and 30s. Southwesterly winds 10-15 MPH.

A Weekend Preview: