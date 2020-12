Today: Mostly cloudy skies with very warm daytime highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Westerly winds will become a little breezy, especially in SW ND. W 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s and a light westerly wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. A slight chance for rain and snow by Wednesday evening. Light snow accumulation is possible by Thursday morning in northern ND. NW 5-15 mph.