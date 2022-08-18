Today: Most will see sunshine but much of central and eastern ND will be under the influence of a slow-moving low-pressure system. It could bring a few clouds with much cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and small storms in central ND. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. Northwesterly winds will decrease to 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers. Cool lows again in the 70s and 80s with a breezy NW wind.