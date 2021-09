Today: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the low to mid-70s. NW winds to 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. A few passing clouds with dry conditions.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as lows fall back to the 40s and 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Warmer and windier. Highs will heat to the 80s with a strong southerly wind to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH. A cold front moves through Wednesday night and cools highs for Thursday back to the 60s with small chances for showers in northern ND.