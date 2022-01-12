A quiet few days with the next weather-maker on the horizon

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with another warm day. Highs return to the 30s and 40s with westerly winds around 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible during the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the east to the 30s and 40s in the west. Easterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Friday Snow: Snow is likely to begin overnight Thursday. The highest impacts will be in eastern ND where we could see 4″ or more. Much lighter amounts in the west where it could be mixed with freezing rain. Northerly winds will allow the temperatures to fall through the afternoon. We’ll see a frigid Friday night/Saturday morning behind this system as lows will fall to the single digits and subzero.