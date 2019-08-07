A Quiet Forecast For A Few Days Before An Active Weekend

Today: A slight chance for showers until around noon with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Cool highs in the 70s with a northerly wind around 10-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with some of the coolest lows we’ve seen in a while. Widespread 40s and 50s with a light northerly wind. Skies remain clear.

Thursday: High pressure remains firmly into place which will keep us sunny and dry. Highs return to the 70s ad 80s with a light southerly wind in western ND and a light northerly wind in central ND.

Friday: Highs return to the 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms. There’s already a marginal risk for severe storms in the southwest.

