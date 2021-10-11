A quiet Monday with a storm impacting the middle of the workweek

Today: A mostly sunny Monday as highs are back in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will bring a NW wind around 15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. This is a quiet day compared to most of this week as a slow-moving system will impact ND in the coming days.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with widespread 30s. Northerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance at rain in the far west. That rain is a part of a larger storm system called a Colorado Low. Named for the location it forms, these systems will bring slow-moving rain, wind, and much cooler daytime highs.

Wednesday: Overcast with soaking rain and the possibility of a rain/snow mix in the west will highlight the middle of the week. Highs will only warm to the 30s and 40s. A widespread 1″-3″ of rainfall is possible through Thursday morning.