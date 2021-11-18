A Quieter Pattern Developing

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight, with a few localities across our northeast dipping into the teens. A more mild pattern develops tomorrow as a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected with daytime highs reaching the 30s to the northeast to 50s southwest with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase by later tomorrow afternoon and there will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers overnight into the weekend across our far southwest counties. Mild weather continues Saturday before a strong cold front drops temperatures dramatically for the latter half of the weekend with increased winds. Temperatures again rebound into early next week, with precipitation chances generally quite low.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder