A rather large cool down and rain/storm chances are back

Today: Exiting showers this morning will leave a little stubborn cloud cover. A few areas could see some afternoon sunshine but all highs will be much cooler with widespread 70s. NE winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and storms in the far west around Williston and Dickinson. Lows will be cooler with many 40s and 50s. ENE winds 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with slightly warmer highs in the 70s and 80s. SE winds 10-15 MPH. Rain and storm chances look to increase Wednesday night through Thursday.

On this day in 1936, we hit the hottest temperature ever recorded in North Dakota. Coincidentally, the coldest low ever record was that same year in February when Parshall dropped to -60°.