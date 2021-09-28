A record-setting day!

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee meets to discuss behavior health improvements
Video
Top Stories
If employees are fired for not getting vaccinated, is unemployment pay an option?
Video
Winter Warming Center set to open Oct. 1 in downtown Minot
Video
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits North Dakota
Video
KX Conversation: Celebrating the Bismarck Lions Club’s 100th anniversary with Karen DaSilva
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
National Sports
After The Whistle
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Volleyball: Bismarck and Century battle for First
Video
Top Stories
State Golf: Heart River captures the team title, Kindred’s Avery Bartels defends her crown
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Dickinson and Jamestown advance in the WDA Tournament
Video
Golf: Mandan’s Anna Huettl wins her first WDA Championship
Video
Class B Girls state golf tees off in Carrington
Video
After the Whistle: Over $4,000 raised for Newburg student-athlete preparing for open-heart surgery
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Feeding America
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
A record-setting day!
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 08:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 08:31 PM CDT
After a record-setting day, it will cool off a lot tomorrow!
Latest Top Stories
Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee meets to discuss behavior health improvements
Video
If employees are fired for not getting vaccinated, is unemployment pay an option?
Video
Winter Warming Center set to open Oct. 1 in downtown Minot
Video
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits North Dakota
Video
KX Conversation: Celebrating the Bismarck Lions Club’s 100th anniversary with Karen DaSilva
Video
Silver Alert canceled, Bismarck man found safe
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
If employees are fired for not getting vaccinated, is unemployment pay an option?
Video
Bismarck Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning, restocking
3 deaths, 888 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,694
Panel tables idea to split House districts on reservations
Cause determined of fire that led to explosion at Minot home
Video