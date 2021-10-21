A seasonable forecast with a weekend preview

Today: After a frigid start to the day, we’ll warm up slightly to the 40s and 50s. Partly cloudy skies with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Overnight lows fall to the 20s and 30s with a slight chance for isolated showers and even a wintry mix by early morning. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 40s, 50s, and even around 60° in the far west. Easterly winds at 5-15 MPH.

A Weekend Preview: Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s range with better chances at a wintry mix late Saturday night and into Sunday.