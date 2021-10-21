A seasonable forecast with a weekend preview

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: After a frigid start to the day, we’ll warm up slightly to the 40s and 50s. Partly cloudy skies with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Overnight lows fall to the 20s and 30s with a slight chance for isolated showers and even a wintry mix by early morning. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 40s, 50s, and even around 60° in the far west. Easterly winds at 5-15 MPH.

A Weekend Preview: Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s range with better chances at a wintry mix late Saturday night and into Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories