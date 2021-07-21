A Severe Weather Threat For Some Tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine will be on the menu tomorrow with temperatures again warming to well above-average numbers. Thunderstorm development will be possible across far eastern Montana and into our western counties by later in the day. Some of these storms will have the ability to reach severe levels with the amount of instability in the atmosphere. Rain chances will continue into Friday, mostly towards the South Dakota border as a weak cold front moves through. This front will cool us off slightly into the weekend, but very hot temperatures quickly return with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder