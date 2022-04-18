Today: A little morning patchy fog will make way for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will remain cool and in the 30s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens and 20s. Easterly winds will increase to 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for an evening wintry mix. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s with SE winds increasing to 20-30 MPH.

The Upcoming Weekend: All eyes are watching another slow-moving low that could move through the state. The timing and placement of the low are still uncertain but at this time, there’s high certainty that North Dakota will see moisture. The temperature profile will be much warmer which means we could see more rain to start out with. That could change to snow on the back end as we pull in colder air. Since this system is five days away, and the snow possibly six days away, it’s too early for snowfall accumulation speculation. More updates to come…