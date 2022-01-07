A slow warm-up today with a cold weekend ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A slow warm-up will bring the day’s warmest temperatures by this evening. Many will warm to the teens and 20s. Light snow will move through the state – mainly in the north. Around a half-inch to an inch is possible, Increasing southerly winds today could bring blowing snow. Expect southerly winds to increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Warming temperatures into the teens and 20s by morning. Decreasing clouds with winds becoming NW/W to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Saturday: Sunshine and cooling temperatures behind a cold front. Morning temperatures will range from the single digits to the 20s with a big cool down through the afternoon. Expect late afternoon temperatures to fall to the single digits and even subzero. NW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.