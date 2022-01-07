A slow warm-up today with a cold weekend ahead

Today: A slow warm-up will bring the day’s warmest temperatures by this evening. Many will warm to the teens and 20s. Light snow will move through the state – mainly in the north. Around a half-inch to an inch is possible, Increasing southerly winds today could bring blowing snow. Expect southerly winds to increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Warming temperatures into the teens and 20s by morning. Decreasing clouds with winds becoming NW/W to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Saturday: Sunshine and cooling temperatures behind a cold front. Morning temperatures will range from the single digits to the 20s with a big cool down through the afternoon. Expect late afternoon temperatures to fall to the single digits and even subzero. NW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.