Today: A slow warm-up today as a warm front moves in this afternoon through the overnight. Late afternoon temps will range from the single digits in the NE to the 30s in the SW. Southerly winds will become slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH. A chance for afternoon snow in NW ND.

Your temps at 5 PM could be cooler than 11 PM thanks to a warm front.

Tonight: Light snow will move through much of ND courtesy of an Alberta Clipper (A low that moves in from Alberta). A trace to an inch is possible with increased NW wind.

Snow potential from tonight through Friday

Friday: A slight chance for a brief wintry mix. Very strong NW wind gusts up to 50-60 MPH could make for blowing snow concerns in areas that saw overnight snow. Highs will be achieved early in the day with the 20s and 30s only to fall through the afternoon behind the cold front to the single digits and teens.