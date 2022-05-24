It will continue to warm up in western North Dakota into Friday. While tomorrow will be warmer than today, Thursday will be warmer and Friday will be the hottest day of the week.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-24
Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s with clearer skies to the northwest and more clouds to the southeast. Expect daytime highs tomorrow to reach the 70s, with some readings in the 60s possible across our east. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across our northern counties tomorrow afternoon, although will […]
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter