A Soggy & Unseasonably Cool Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms with lows in the 50s. Wind stays out of the north at around 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start. Then rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon. Especially in Southern ND. Highs will warm to the 70s with the easterly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Sunday night: Soaking rain likely with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Rain chances will decrease throughout the day but the highs remain cool and in the 60s and 70s. The wind will become northwesterly at around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

