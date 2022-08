Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Highs will return to the 80s to around 90°. Light wind from the south around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms with lows falling to the 60s.

Thursday: More isolated to scattered storms with a cooler afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.