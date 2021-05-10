A sunny & dry start to the week with more shower chances on the way

Today: Clear and dry. Today’s highs will warm to the 50s and to around 60°. This happens to be the coolest day of the week as we warm from here on out. Light NE/E wind to 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s under a clear sky. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry conditions. Light southerly wind around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: A very small chance for showers. Mainly in the western part of the state. Highs return to the 60s and 70s.

The earliest tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific. Tropical Storm Andres has now beat the record which was once set in 2017 with Adrian. The Pacific hurricane season officially begins on Saturday, May 15th. The Atlantic hurricane season begins a few weeks later on June 1st. Tropical Storm Andres is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression.

For the latest on the forecast changes and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/