A tale of two Aprils: Mike’s full forecast 4/18/2021

Precipitation chances are going to remain from Sunday night into Tuesday afternoon behind a cold front that has worked its way through our area early Sunday morning and throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain low heading into the middle of the workweek, as clouds will keep solar radiation from heating the surface and bringing us warmer temperatures. Temperatures will go up mid-week, as clouds move out of our area and bring with it more sunshine. A shift in the winds accompanied with this sunshine will help rise our temperatures into the upper 50s and 60s.

A cold front is expected to pass through the area late next week and bring our temperatures back down slightly, but are not expected to dip much below average. Cloud cover will begin to set in again beginning next weekend.

Breezy conditions are expected for most of next week as well. Several areas may see winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea