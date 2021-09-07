A Taste of Autumn in the Air

With low humidity and clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s for many into the early morning hours, making for a chilly start to Wednesday. More sunshine and weaker winds are expected tomorrow before an upper-level ridge builds overhead, letting temperatures warm back up for the latter half of the week. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the forecast period, and afternoon temperatures back in the 90s will be possible. A front will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend with slight chances for rain. The best chance for rain may arrive on Monday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder