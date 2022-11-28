NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET.COM) — A mostly cold week is in store with a brief warm-up by Thursday and end-of-week snow chances.

Look for highs mainly in the teens (with a few 20s) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind will stay a big factor this week. Especially Tuesday with NW gusts to 40 MPH. Morning wind chills by Wednesday could bottom out well below zero. We’ll gain warmth by Thursday with the 20s and 30s only to cool to the teens by Friday with more snow chances. That’s when we’ll see our best shot at a few inches.