I wish I could be confident of these suddenly warmer soil temps, but with falling temperatures over the next few days and some night time lows in the lower 30s by Thursday night, the soil temps will likely fall again.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-17
A few strong thunderstorms may be possible this evening, but will generally wane with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures tonight will remain relatively mild with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Strong northwesterly winds will develop tomorrow with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across our north-central and eastern counties. Highs tomorrow […]
