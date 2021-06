Today: Warm and dry as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Dew points should stay mainly in the 50s with a light ESE wind around 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with seasonable lows in the 50s. Light easterly winds around 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs heat to the 80s and 90s. Breezy conditions as SE winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

