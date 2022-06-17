Windy conditions will persist overnight as temperatures drop into the 60s overnight, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm developing in the pre-dawn morning hours across our eastern counties. The big story, however, will become the heat as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream amplifies over the Northern Plains. Many will feel temperatures well into the 90s tomorrow and Sunday, and it’s not out of the question that a number of locales could hit triple digits. There will be a very slight chance for thunderstorms across central North Dakota tomorrow evening, and while we stay mostly dry through the first part of the weekend, chances for rain will begin to increase by Sunday, especially across portions of the Bakken. Expect slightly cooler temperatures and perhaps better chances for widespread rain Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder