A very warm forecast highlights the rest of the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A very warm and windy day is ahead. Highs will warm (or any many cases stay) in the 30s. Westerly winds will stay strong around 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH. Partly cloudy skies with periodic sunshine.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. Westerly winds 10-15 MPH. A slight chance for a quick snow shower. You have a better chance at staying dry.

Wednesday: Another warm day as many highs will warm to the 30s and 40s. Luckily, the wind will be much lighter. Westerly 5-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

