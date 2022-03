Today: Mostly cloudy skies as highs return to the 40s and 50s with increasing SE wind. Expect afternoon wind to increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warmer lows in the 20s and 30s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain, a wintry mix, and light snow. A light snow accumulation is possible in the overnight hours (less than an inch). Highs will be much cooler and in the 30s and 40s. ESE winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH.