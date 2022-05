Today: Partly sunny with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will warm to the 70s with a few 60s in eastern ND. S/W winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 40s and 50s with southwesterly winds to 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers. Slightly cooler highs in the 60s with a few 70s in the south. WNW winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.