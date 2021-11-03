A Warm End to the Week!

For the majority of us, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is simple. You register, go to wherever it is you need to go, roll up your sleeve, wait 15 minutes and then head on home. Getting that vaccine ready for you, however, is, as they say, another story.

Angie Seidel is the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health health service coordinator. When KX News spoke with her, she was getting ready to take Moderna booster shots to the booster shot clinic at the Bismarck Civic Center. Seidel, like a lot of other nurses, became a nurse for one simple reason.

"I just wanted to help people," Seidel said.

Shyla Suchy is a registered nurse, working for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. She too said she became I nurse "so, I can help people."

Seidel said the pandemic has been like an amusement park ride, but not in a good way.