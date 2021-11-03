A Warm End to the Week!

We’ll feel overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures tomorrow will begin to climb with strengthening southerly winds and sunshine. Afternoon readings will be well into the 50s and 60s! There will be a slight chance for rain Friday as a couple of fronts move through, but strong westerly winds may end up being the bigger impact with this system. Temperatures will continue to climb slightly into the weekend, with daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above average areawide. A cooler pattern with more frequent chances for precipitation next week has been advertised by the most recent data. Confidence in the timing and placement of any precipitation is still very low at this point.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder