Today: A few high clouds with highs warming to the mid to upper 70s. Light and variable morning wind will shift and become southerly at 5-15 MPH. A slight chance for late day showers & storms in SW ND.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with much warmer overnight lows in the 50s. Light southerly wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with warmer daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. A 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.