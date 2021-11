Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance for afternoon rain with the possibility of freezing rain in the Turtle Mountains. S/W wind to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: A mostly cloudy start with clearing by morning. Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s. Westerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs heating to the 50s and 60s. Westerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to as high as 35 MPH.