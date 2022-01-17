A warm start to the week with arctic air on the way

Today: The highlight of the day will be warm temperatures and very light wind. Look for highs back in the 20s and 30s with a light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Southwesterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Strong wind from the NW will spur concerns about widespread blowing snow. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. Highs will be achieved early in the day to the 20s and 30s. Colder air will bring afternoon temperatures down to the single digits and teens.

Wednesday: Prepare for dangerous cold as arctic air briefly makes its way back into the region.